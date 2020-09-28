Image caption Inmates "were challenged with a review of their incentives and earned privileges" for speaking Welsh, the report says

Inmates at Wales' largest prison have been threatened with sanctions for speaking Welsh, according to a report.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has detailed prisoner complaints that guards at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham could not understand Welsh speakers.

The IMB's annual report for 2019/20 also detailed allegations that inmates were denied interpreters.

HM Prison Service said the claims were "completely untrue" and it "encourages Welsh speaking at the prison".

The IMB report referenced discrimination incident report forms (DIRFs), the majority of which it said "relate to race which includes the Welsh language and the Gypsy, Roma, Traveller community".

Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption HMP Berwyn is one of the largest prisons in the UK

A number of DIRFs alleged prisoners "were challenged with a review of their incentives and earned privileges" for speaking Welsh.

In response, the Ministry of Justice said there had been no complaints at the prison this year.

A spokesperson for HM Prison Service added: "This is completely untrue.

"We are providing extra staff training and mentors to encourage Welsh speaking at the prison."