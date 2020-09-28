Image copyright AFP Image caption Fiona Harwood used her position to empty her elderly victim's bank accounts

A cleaner who stole £93,000 from a elderly woman she befriended has been jailed for more than two years.

Fiona Louise Harwood withdraw nearly £19,000 from cash points, and transferred another £50,000 from her victim's bank account.

Harwood, of High Street, Neyland in Pembrokeshire, admitted three charges of fraud at Swansea Crown Court.

"She had taken advantage of a friend in an appalling way," said Sgt Stuart Wheeler, from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Harwood was arrested in February 2019, after police were contacted by on behalf of the victim, a woman in her 80s.

Police said it emerged Harwood had become so trusted by the widow that she was given power of attorney of her affairs and left her home in a will.

Store accounts opened

But detectives discovered Harwood had been using her friend's bank account and bank cards to buy clothes, a holiday, and spending on online dating sites.

"This was a saddening investigation to work on, as it transpired the suspect had blatantly abused the trust of a vulnerable elderly woman who believed she could depend on her," police said.

Police said they found four pages of Amazon online purchases made without the victim's knowledge.

Harwood also opened store accounts at Next and Debenhams.

She pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position, and two counts of fraud by false representation, and was handed a 28-month prison sentence.