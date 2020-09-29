Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Council leaders have urged residents in the county to help "get things under control and hopefully avoid a tougher lockdown"

Blaenau Gwent has the highest and fastest rising case rate for Covid-19 infection in the UK.

A case rate of 304.9 positive results per 100,000 in the week to 25 September was reported by Public Health Wales.

Latest BBC analysis has Merthyr Tydfil ranked seventh, while Caerphilly, in local lockdown for three weeks, is one of the areas seeing the biggest falls.

There were five deaths involving Covid-19 in the latest week reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is four more than the week before and 0.9% of all deaths.

The ONS reports registered deaths, which involve Covid-19 cases both suspected by doctors and confirmed by laboratories, and in different places, like hospitals, hospices and at home.

There were two deaths registered in Flintshire, one in a hospital and one in a care home. The other deaths were in hospital involving patients from Caerphilly, RCT and Merthyr Tydfil.

Getty Hardest-hit areas of UK Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in seven days to 25 September Blaenau Gwent 304.9

Knowsley 280

Burnley 270

Liverpool 262

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 238

Bolton232 Sources: PHW/PHE, Scotland and NI, BBC analysis

How hard hit is Blaenau Gwent?

It has the fastest case rise in Wales - 304.9 per 100,000 up to 25 September - 213 actual cases, over a seven day period.

Analysis by the BBC suggested it was also the hardest-hit area in the UK for this week - ahead of Knowsley on Merseyside (280 per 100,000), Burnley (270) and Liverpool (262 cases per 100,000).

The areas hardest hit for infection rate rises in recent weeks have been in the north of England.

Blaenau Gwent also had the highest rate of positive tests in Wales - 10.4% in the last week. Any figure above 4% is a concern to health officials.

A cluster of cases in the Brynmawr area in particular has been causing concern.

The steepness of the curve in cases will also be a worry to health officials and a mobile testing unit was set up last week in Nantyglo.

Mererid Bowley, interim public health director at Aneurin Bevan health board, said they hoped it would "help us learn more about the rate of infection, help us protect the residents of Blaenau Gwent".

CounciI leader Nigel Daniels also urged residents to "do what's needed" and "help to fight off any second wave of this dreadful virus in Wales".

Coronavirus case rate changes Cases per 100,000 people, seven day rolling average

Blaenau Gwent has overtaken another heads of the valleys area Merthyr Tydfil - which still has more than 227 positive tests per 100,000 and was also ranked seventh hardest-hit UK area.

These two local authorities are among 11 local areas, along with Llanelli town, which have been put into local lockdown.

Caerphilly now has one of the biggest falling case rates, lying at 50 cases per 100,000 in the most recent week and ranks 96th in the UK.

There are also "areas of concern" in other areas, including Conwy and Denbighshire, which have higher case rates than in the Vale of Glamorgan and Neath Port Talbot, where local restrictions are already in place.

The first minister is due to meet north Wales council leaders later to discuss coronavirus cases in the region.

The case rate per 100,000 people over the last seven days in Conwy is 43.5, and 41.8 in Denbighshire.

The figure for the four other north Wales local authorities ranges from 12 in Gwynedd to 39.1 in Flintshire.

Part of the reason the Vale of Glamorgan and Neath Port Talbot had restrictions imposed was the higher rates of the virus in neighbouring areas.

Deaths during the pandemic in Wales All causes and those involving Covid-19 by week

Meanwhile, the latest ONS weekly mortality figures show the total number of covid deaths in the pandemic in Wales up to 18 September was 2,575.

Cardiff has had the largest number of deaths with 389, followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf with 303 up to 18 September but the rate of increase has dramatically slowed down in recent months.

So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, are fewer than the five-year average for the most recent week.

Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in the year is seen as a useful measure of how the pandemic is progressing.

In Wales, the number of deaths fell to 555 in the latest week, 20 fewer than the 2015-19 average.