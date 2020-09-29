Image caption Jordan Davies, 23, died in the street after being stabbed in the chest, stomach and arm

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend in front of Christmas shoppers after a row.

Jordan Brown repeatedly knifed Jordan Davies, 23, outside a supermarket in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Brown, from Holton Road in the town, had denied murder but the 25-year-old was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jurors were told that he sent a video message to his young daughter after the attack on 16 December saying: "I've messed up big time".

In the message, he said: "I won't be away forever. I didn't mean any of this. I love you."

Flick knife

Brown had said the stabbing was self-defence but he was found guilty by a jury. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutor Michael Jones said friends heard Brown shout: "I ain't scared of you. I am going to batter you. I'll take you round the corner and give you a pasting."

Mr Jones said Brown then ran back to his nearby flat and retrieved a flick knife from his bedroom.

The court heard that when Brown returned one friend told him to calm down, but Brown replied: "Nah, I'm on my way to cake him."

Mr Jones said the friend took that as slang for a stabbing.

The jury was told that Brown then attacked Mr Davies and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and arm.

Mr Jones said Brown then ran home, changed his clothes, hid the murder weapon in a chest of drawers and disposed of the clothing in a nearby alley.

Mr Davies was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack.