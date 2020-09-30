Image copyright Western Beacons MRT Image caption The team was called out just after 18:30 BST on Tuesday

A woman with a suspected broken ankle has been rescued from a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

Western Beacons mountain rescue team went to assist the 21-year-old woman, who had got into difficulties near the Sgwd Gwladys waterfall near Glynneath on Tuesday at about 18:30 BST.

The 12-member team treated her at the scene then carried her out to the nearest road on a stretcher.

The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.