Brecon Beacons waterfall rescue for ankle injury woman
- 30 September 2020
A woman with a suspected broken ankle has been rescued from a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.
Western Beacons mountain rescue team went to assist the 21-year-old woman, who had got into difficulties near the Sgwd Gwladys waterfall near Glynneath on Tuesday at about 18:30 BST.
The 12-member team treated her at the scene then carried her out to the nearest road on a stretcher.
The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.