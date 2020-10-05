Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary had been having an affair with Rhiannon Jones

A man accused of shooting his wife's lover after luring him to a remote farm has been convicted of his murder.

Andrew Jones, 53, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, used his wife Rhiannon's secret mobile phone to meet Michael O'Leary, his trial heard.

Jones took a shotgun to confront Mr O'Leary, 55, of Nantgaredig, but denied planning to murder him.

Swansea Crown Court had heard Jones claim the gun went off accidentally and he tried to cover up the killing.

Jones was found guilty by a majority verdict on Monday.

Image caption Jones (right) killed Mr O'Leary after discovering he was having an affair with his wife

Jones lured Mr O'Leary to Cincoed Farm, in Cwmffrwd, which he owned, by texting him from his wife Rhiannon's phone, asking for a "cwtch" or cuddle.

After Mr O'Leary arrived, Jones shot him with a .22 Colt rifle.

Jones took Mr O'Leary's car to a river and tried to make it look as if he killed himself, then disposed of his body on his farm, the trial was told.

Upon leaving the car, Jones sent a text from Mr O'Leary's phone to the victim's wife and children, which said "I am so sorry x".

A piece of intestine belonging to Mr O'Leary was later found at Jones' property.

CCTV footage showed a fire near a quarry face at the farm on 29 January, two days after father-of-three Mr O'Leary had been reported missing.

Pathologists told the court it was possible that discolouration on the piece of tissue suggested it had been exposed to heat.

Mr O'Leary's body has never been found.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption A forklift with blood on its blades was found in a shed on Mr Jones' farm

A forklift with Mr O'Leary's blood was also found at Jones' farm.

Jones had used it to move his body before burning it, the trial previously heard.

The two men had known each other for about 20 years.

Jurors were told Mr O'Leary started having an affair with Jones' wife - who went to the same gym as him - sometime in 2019.

The judge, Mrs Justice Nerys Jefford, said the "the only sentence that I can pass is one of life imprisonment".

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.