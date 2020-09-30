Single student linked to 32 university Covid cases

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea University had some issues with social distancing when students first arrived because they had been cooped up for months, the registrar says

A single student who went to university with coronavirus and then attended a house party is believed to have caused an outbreak of the disease.

The Swansea University student attended a house party on 12 September, leading to 32 positive cases of Covid-19.

Students have since been warned if they break Covid rules they could be told to leave their courses.

The university said it had not had any cases within halls of residence or on campus.

So far, six students have been given warnings over regulation breaches.

'Cooped up'

Andrew Rhodes, registrar and chief operating Officer at Swansea University, said: "What we have seen on coronavirus is that almost all of the cases stem from before the main arrival of the students.

"Cases are stemming from the same party.

"One infected person who came from outside the area caused the transmission of the virus."

He reminded students they could not have gatherings or parties with people outside of their house or flat bubbles.

"There are some students who have enjoyed themselves more than they should have done, but the vast majority have been brilliant," he added.

Mr Rhodes said there had been more issues when students had first arrived because "they had been cooped up for six months".

But he stressed the outbreak was not as bad as those seen at other universities such as in Manchester and Glasgow.

"Our students are not locked in their rooms; they are free to move around," he said.

"The health board feel that we are taking all the right steps that we can.

"We spent £250,000 on an outdoor facility so the students can socialise in a distanced way.

"A lot of universities haven't made provisions for students to have a social space - we built two large outdoor areas so students can have social space.

"All our facilities are still open, our libraries are open, people are in halls and are free to move around the campus."