Image caption Aberystwyth University had reported 12 coronavirus cases among its students over the weekend

A Welsh university will resume in-person teaching after it was suspended due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Aberystwyth University had told students of its decision by email late on Sunday evening after 12 students tested positive for Covid-19.

But the university has announced some in-person postgraduate study will start this week, with in-person undergraduate teaching to begin from Monday.

Vice-chancellor Elizabeth Treasure said it had been sanctioned by authorities.

The university had originally said its decision was based on "uncertainty" about the spread of the virus.

But Prof Treasure said she was "extremely pleased" to get the "unanimous support" of Public Health Wales, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion County Council to resume in-person teaching.

"This is excellent news for us and our students," she said.

"We will continue to ensure that the safety of our students, staff and the wider community is our priority, and we're very grateful for the way local, regional and national partners have worked swiftly with us to recognise that the best thing for our students to be doing right now is taking a full part in their learning activities."

Prof Treasure said the university would "continue to impress on everyone" the importance of observing Welsh Government restrictions and guidelines.

Image copyright Adrian Cable/Geograph Image caption Students have been reminded to observe restrictions and guidelines

"We recognise this is a difficult and unprecedented time for students, and we have a range of support services available to help them," she added.

"We need restraint and restrictions on social activity in particular - every student must remain with their own student household and not mix with other households in a social setting."

Eifion Evans, Ceredigion council's chief executive, said the council was "pleased" face-to-face teaching could resume.

"These measures will be kept under constant review as the days progress," Mr Evans added.