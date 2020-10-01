Image caption Ant and Dec, pictured before the pandemic, will be back as hosts

The filming of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be allowed to go ahead despite a local lockdown in Conwy county, the Welsh Government has said.

The series was moved from Australia to Gwyrch Castle in Abergele this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But doubts were cast after the county was made subject to tighter restrictions.

The ITV reality show cast and crew will still have to adhere to distancing measures.

A spokesman for ITV said: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols."

In Wales, film and TV production must follow the guidelines for workplaces, rather than households, meaning the local lockdown rules banning extended households from meeting indoors does not apply.

Travelling into the county in the first place is deemed a "reasonable excuse", the Welsh Government said, as it would be classed as work.

"Filming can continue in Wales providing there is full compliance with Welsh law," the guidance says.

"This includes a legal obligation and guidance on taking all reasonable measures to maintain physical distancing in the workplace."

The Welsh Government suggests measures such as a smaller crew and use of technology to maintain distancing, but says: "Work can continue despite there being some situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained e.g. hair and make-up, key scenes essential to integrity of the plot.

"If possible, other measures should be introduced to mitigate risks," including hygiene products, personal protective equipment, testing or reducing the time spent in closer proximity.