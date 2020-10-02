Image caption Jordan Davies, 23, died in the street after being stabbed in the chest, stomach and arm

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years after murdering his friend in front of Christmas shoppers.

Jordan Brown, 25, repeatedly stabbed Jordan Davies, 23, outside a supermarket in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 December 2019 after a "petty row" started by Brown.

Brown, from Holton Road in the town, denied murder in a trial at Cardiff Crown Court but was found guilty.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was a "savage and cowardly attack".

Jurors heard Brown sent a video message to his young daughter after the attack, saying: "I've messed up big time. I won't be away forever. I didn't mean any of this. I love you."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Davies has been described as a "much loved" son, brother and father of two children

Brown said he had been acting in self-defence, but prosecutor Michael Jones said friends had heard him shout he was going to "batter" Mr Davies - whom he had been friends with for two years.

Brown then ran back to his nearby flat and retrieved a flick knife from his bedroom before stabbing Mr Davies in the chest, stomach and arm.

Mr Davies, a father of two, died at the scene.

'Christmas will never be the same again'

In a statement read to the court, Mr Davies's mother Cheryl Breffit told how she found out about the attack on Facebook and rushed to the centre of Barry, which was a few minutes from her house.

She said by the time she got there, police had set up a tent at the scene and she received about 10 messages about the attack online before police confirmed her son had died.

"It all seems so senseless and avoidable," she said.

She said the attack, happening just before Christmas, was especially difficult for the whole family: "Christmas will never be the same again, there will always be a space at the family table."

Sentencing him to life, Judge Rowlands told Brown he had "lost his temper over something and nothing".

"Your behaviour was premeditated and cowardly. You overrated your self-importance and were not prepared to lose face," he added.

Brown was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years, less the 289 days he has already served in custody.