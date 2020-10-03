Image caption Llyn Anafon in the Carneddau mountain range is a hotspot for fishing and visitors

Lowering the water level in a disused Snowdonia reservoir would be "playing with nature" and affect the local wildlife, local residents have claimed.

Welsh Water want to lower the level of Llyn Anafon in the Carneddau mountain range in Conwy by four-and-a-half feet (1.4m) to "its natural state".

Locals fear Carneddau ponies and fish in the popular fishing lake could be affected and 500 people have signed a petition against the Welsh Water plan.

The firm said: "It's the right thing."

Welsh Water has also reassured residents that any changes to water levels will happen "slowly over a five-to-10-year period to allow wildlife and aquatic plants to adapt".

A dam was built across Llyn Anafon, near Llanfairfechan, in 1931 to raise the water level to create a reservoir to supply water to the local area - but it now no longer supplies water so the company is restoring the lake to how it was 90 years ago.

Local hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, however, is against the proposal as the lake is a watering hole for Carneddau ponies and sheep.

"We farm here, we have rights here," he said.

"The sheep, the ponies, they come here to get their water and by closing [parts] of the lake, there's a greater chance that they'll go into the mud and die."

"It'll be great shame for the future because it doesn't matter how much you lower this lake it won't ever be the same."

Image caption Llyn Anafon was turned into a dam in 1931 to provide water to local people

Surrounded by the Carneddau mountains and above the village of Abergwyngefyn, Anafon Lake is a hotspot for local fishing and visitors.

It is estimated about 21 different species of wildlife like in the lake, according to a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) report in 2016.

Huw Jones of Llanfairfechan insists Welsh Water's plan to lower the water level is "playing with nature".

"The lake is a big deal to the people of Llanfairfechan," he said.

"I was here a few weeks ago and there were children here. This is an embarrassment for Welsh Water."

Welsh Water have rejected calls to not lower the lake and added they are "working closely with Natural Resources Wales and environmental experts" because they are "committed to safeguarding the local environment".

Image caption Welsh Water say they will lower the water levels gradually over five to 10 years

"We have to ensure that our work has the least possible impact on the environment and wildlife of the area," said a spokesperson.

"We have carried out a number of ecology studies before commencing the work including a study by a freshwater ecologist of the fish in the river and lake."

The company have also said a "study of peat in the lake area indicates that by slowly lowering the water level, it will give habitats the opportunity to grow and thrive on any new peat that emerges, which in the long run will help to reduce carbon."

"Slowly lowering the water level will also reduce the impact on wildlife that uses the lake as a source of drinking water as the lake shores will have the opportunity to recover and harden," Welsh Water added.

"We have already arranged a meeting with members of the local graziers association to discuss further measures we can take if necessary."