Image caption Russell Wadge was arrested after counter-terrorism officers searched Baglan Farm

A man has been cleared of storing grenades, mines and chemical weapons at his farm.

Russell Wadge, 58, was charged after counter-terrorism police raided his property in Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire.

Newport Crown Court heard large stocks of chemicals found in June 2019 "could kill or injure" when combined.

He denied 28 charges of possessing explosive devices and chemical weapons and was cleared on all counts by a jury.

During his trial he told the jury that he was interested in explosives - but had no intention of harming anyone.

"People who love explosives are not necessarily bad people. they're fun. Explosives are fun," he told his trial.

Wadge had already admitted possessing poisonous chemicals at a previous hearing.

He had pleaded guilty to five offences under the Poisons Act at Swansea Crown Court in December last year.

It followed the discovery of nickel cyanide, hydrogen cyanide, copper potassium cyanide, sodium cooper potassium cyanide and potassium cyanide at his property.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail for those offences.