B5430 crash: Four injured in Rhydtalog collision

  • 4 October 2020
B5430 at Rhydtalog Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the B5430 at Rhydtalog in Flintshire

Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flintshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the B5430 at Rhydtalog just before 19:15 BST on Sunday.

One person has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire and three others to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was also called out.

