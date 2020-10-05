Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Rubin and Samson were two of the longest-serving police horses in Wales

They have guarded world leaders, escorted some of the biggest stars in sport and music and even attended a royal wedding.

However two of Wales' longest serving police horses have bolted the stable door on their working careers.

Between them Rubin and Samson have been on duty for nearly a quarter of a century with South Wales Police.

"They've done their duty, it's time for them to go into a field and just be horses," said PC Rick Lewis.

During their long careers, Rubin and Samson together with their riders have policed some of the highest-profile events in the UK.

They were on duty during the 2014 Nato conference in Newport, the 2017 Champions' League Final and countless Six Nations rugby matches in Cardiff.

They have also rubbed shoulders with the stars when they were thanked in person by singer Ed Sheeran for policing his four nights at the Principality Stadium.

However, they have also been called on to assist police forces elsewhere.

During President Donald Trump's State visit to the UK last year, they policed protests outside Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire where a dinner was held for the president.

They were also part of the mounted team at Windsor Castle for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The South Wales Police mounted section is the only one of its kind in Wales

Rubin, an Irish Draught/Clydesdale cross, is the most experienced horse in the force's mounted section with 14 years' experience.

PC Lewis said he would be missed by all the officers who had ridden him and the staff who had looked after him at the police stables in Bridgend.

"It's bittersweet. It's good that he can have a long and healthy retirement but it's obviously sad that we're losing such a fantastic animal," he said.

"As much as you don't want him to go, as much as we're going to miss him, he's done his time, he's more than served the job, the communities."

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The two horses have almost a quarter-of-a-century of service between them

At 19 Samson is the oldest horse in the yard, with 10 years' service.

PC Sadie James said escorting the Wales rugby team into the Principality Stadium on Six Nations match day had been a highlight.

"It's a very special atmosphere, half the time the horses think the crowds are there for them rather than the teams coming in on the coaches... it's an honour to do it," she said.

"It is a bit of a showstopper to be walking down a residential street on a horses."

South Wales Police is the only force in Wales to have a mounted section after North Wales Police disbanded its section in 2010 - just three years after it was set up.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The horses often prove popular with people

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travers said the horses had a unique ability to build links with communities.

"They provide fantastic support from a public order point of view at major and critical events and they are really great at getting people to come and talk to us," he said.

"They're a key part of our team and we've got a long-term plan to make sure we have [that] capability."

The mounted section has welcomed three new horses in the last two years with one more to come this year, taking the total number of horses to eight.

Meanwhile Rubin and Samson were awarded a guard of honour by their stablemates on Friday and this week will be transferred to specialist sanctuaries for retired police horses.