Image copyright Nigel Davies/Geograph Image caption The father and baby cannot be identified for legal reasons

A young father left his baby son with catastrophic brain injuries after shaking him, a court has heard.

Swansea Crown Court heard the then 12-week-old baby was left "limp and lifeless" after being shaken by his father on 27 April 2016.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Neither the father nor the child can be identified for legal reasons.

'Worrying' online searches

David Elias, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant had performed a "deliberate act on a perfectly healthy child".

The court heard the defendant had met the child's mother and began a relationship with her at the end of 2014 and she became pregnant by May 2015.

Mr Elias claimed he was "distraught" at the news and "tried to persuade [her] to have an abortion".

After the child's birth in 2016, the father began making "unusual and worrying searches" online, including "top ten reasons I hate my son" and "I hate babies, is it normal?".

The court heard the father spent time alone with the baby while its mother was in hospital for a few days, and that the mother hoped the father would develop a bond with the baby during this time.

But three days after she was released from hospital, a friend of the defendant had commented on a photo of the man and his son, to which the defendant replied: "I fluctuate between loathing, hate and don't really mind him"

The trial continues.