Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crew member had been on a ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead

A large scale air and sea search has been carried out over the Irish Sea after a ferry crew member went missing on Monday evening.

The coastguard said the alarm was raised at 21:00 BST on a crossing between Dublin and Holyhead.

RNLI lifeboats from Porthdinllaen, Holyhead and Moelfre joined an HM Coastguard plane and Irish coastguard helicopter in a co-ordinated search.

Despite covering 1,000 square nautical miles, nobody was found.

Image copyright RNLI/VICKI OWENS Image caption Both Holyhead's RNLI all-weather and inshore boats helped in the search

A HM Coastguard official said the crew man was last seen between 15:30 and 16:00 on Monday, and was found to be missing during the voyage between the Irish Republic and Wales.

Another search is due to take place involving the HM Coastguard plane and its rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on Tuesday morning.