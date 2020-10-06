NHS 'lost' Paralympic champion's £7,500 wheelchair

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Smith is among the most successful British boccia players in history,

Paralympic and world champion boccia player David Smith has claimed the Welsh NHS lost his bespoke £7,500 wheelchair while it was in for repair.

The 31-year-old, who won gold at the 2008 and 2016 Paralympic Games, has accused the ALAS Posture and Mobility centre in Pontypridd of "incompetence".

Mr Smith, who has cerebral palsy, said he may now have to wait eight weeks for an assessment for a new wheelchair.

Mr Smith is among the most successful British boccia players in history, with four Paralympic medals in total and four world championship titles - and is now training for the delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

"I'm currently using the wheelchair I compete in but that's not ideal as it's meant for sitting in for for two hours not all day, every day," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Smith was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his services for boccia

"My other chair was specially designed so it clips into my car so I can drive. It means I now can't drive and I've lost my independence. It's also not as comfortable when you're sat down, relaxing during an evening."

He dropped his privately-owned "top-of-the-range" Sunrise Jive chair at the centre on Treforest Industrial Estate on 21 September - before calling two days later for update on the repairs.

"They could not give me a straight answer," said Mr Smith.

"Two hours later, I received a phone call from the manager saying they had no idea where my chair was and that they had not been able to work on it."

Mr Smith added he was in "shock" but said it was "not necessarily a surprise" as they had previously lost his cushion.

Mr Smith said he had to wait a week before the centre told him they will pay to replace his chair but may have to wait up eight weeks for an assessment which is affecting his Paralympics training as well as his day to day life.

"If this were a car, the issue would be resolved at once, yet a wheelchair - which is essentially my legs - is somehow inferior."