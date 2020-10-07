Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mared Edwards' family home used to sit around a mile from the existing Wylfa power station

A family whose home was demolished to help make way for a nuclear power station have been left "angry" and "bitter" at the decision not to go ahead with the project.

Mared Edwards, of Cemlyn on Anglesey, said they felt their sacrifice had been "all for nothing".

Hitachi announced in September it would be pulling out of the £20bn Wylfa Newydd project due to funding problems.

Its UK subsidiary Horizon said work was always carried out "in good faith".

Ms Edwards was still a child when she and her family heard of the plans to buy the land surrounding their property.

Around a mile from the original Wylfa plant, the family home looked straight out to the site.

"It started off with someone coming along and wanting to buy Wylfa and all of a sudden there was a public meeting," said Ms Edwards.

"There was talk that we had to pack up and move out."

"I remember as a child it was over the basis of two years. We heard about it, moved out and that's it."

Their home and several others have now been demolished.

"We're angry and frustrated," Ms Edwards said.

"Why was there a need to knock down our home, and several other homes, and ruin the community?

"There's so much nature that has been ruined and now nothing's coming out of it."

When Hitachi pulled out work had already been on hold for a year and a half.

The UK government has deferred its decision on the site's future until the end of the year.

Letters sent by Horizon requesting the delay said talks with other "third parties" over the project were continuing.

Although it is 12 years since Ms Edwards left the family home she has fond memories.

"It was a lovely home and such a nice place to be," she said.

"A lovely location and we knew everyone in the area."

Horizon said it understood local people's disappointment but said their work was carried out "in good faith".

It said the decision by Hitachi not to go ahead was not "the end of the story".

"Our work isn't done and as we explore options for the site we remain committed to working closely with the community to respect its wishes too," a spokesman said.

Until 2012, Horizon was owned by German power companies E.On and RWE.

They sold the company to Hitachi after they decided to pull out of the UK nuclear industry.

It includes a second development site at Oldbury in South Gloucestershire.