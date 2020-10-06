Image copyright James Brown Image caption The river burst its bank on Sunday in Abergwyngregyn

A major search is under way after a man fell into a river in a north Wales village.

Emergency services, including police, fire, the coastguard, mountain rescue and search and rescue teams, are searching the river at Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the man had fallen into the river.

Earlier this week homes in the village were flooded after the River Aber burst its banks following heavy rain.

Emergency services were called to the scene at just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

Two specialist water rescue teams and three fire crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are searching the river, along with members of Ogwen Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The coastguard helicopter is in attendance and two coastguard rescue teams have been sent from Bangor and Llandudno to assist in the search.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were calls by Plaid Cymru councillors for an urgent meeting after homes in the villages were flooded for the second time in months.