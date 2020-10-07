Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Six months before Mr Griffiths' death Hughes' car had been written off after he pulled out of the same forecourt and hit a vehicle

A 91-year-old driver who caused a man's death by crashing into him at a petrol station had been involved in a collision at the same location six months earlier, an inquest heard.

Brian Griffiths, 66, was hit by Howell Hughes' car as he used a cash machine in Swansea on 30 September 2019.

In May, Hughes was handed a 10-month suspended sentence for causing death by careless driving.

Coroner Colin Phillip told the Swansea inquest it was a "horrific" accident.

He said Mr Griffiths had suffered leg fractures and vascular injuries and died from his injuries at Moriston Hospital.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Brian Griffiths suffered leg fractures and vascular injuries and died from his injuries in hospital

Mr Phillips said he would write to South Wales Police to suggest a elderly drivers are referred for a driving assessment if they are involved in a crash.

He said six months before Mr Griffiths' death Hughes' car had been written off after he pulled out of the same forecourt in Gowerton and hit a vehicle.

Nobody was injured on that occasion.

He told Mr Griffiths' family any change in policy would have to be a UK Government decision and not something he could change.

Currently, all drivers over the age of 70 must be assessed every three years in order to retain their driving licence.