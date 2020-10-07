Swansea death crash driver, 91, had previous collision
A 91-year-old driver who caused a man's death by crashing into him at a petrol station had been involved in a collision at the same location six months earlier, an inquest heard.
Brian Griffiths, 66, was hit by Howell Hughes' car as he used a cash machine in Swansea on 30 September 2019.
In May, Hughes was handed a 10-month suspended sentence for causing death by careless driving.
Coroner Colin Phillip told the Swansea inquest it was a "horrific" accident.
He said Mr Griffiths had suffered leg fractures and vascular injuries and died from his injuries at Moriston Hospital.
Mr Phillips said he would write to South Wales Police to suggest a elderly drivers are referred for a driving assessment if they are involved in a crash.
He said six months before Mr Griffiths' death Hughes' car had been written off after he pulled out of the same forecourt in Gowerton and hit a vehicle.
Nobody was injured on that occasion.
He told Mr Griffiths' family any change in policy would have to be a UK Government decision and not something he could change.
Currently, all drivers over the age of 70 must be assessed every three years in order to retain their driving licence.