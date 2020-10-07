Heavy rain warning brings flood alert for Wales

Image copyright Met Office

Heavy rain may cause flooding and travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Wales for between 21:00 BST on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday.

The Met Office said "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely" following the recent wet weather.

Up to 60mm (2.4in) of rain is likely over hills, with up to 30mm (1in) elsewhere, it warned.

On Tuesday, a man died after falling into a river which burst its banks at Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, where some homes were flooded at the weekend.