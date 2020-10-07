Image copyright Adrian Mason Image caption Adrian Mason received 20 texts with people's Covid test results

A councillor from Conwy has said he was "shocked and disappointed" to receive texts with 20 other people's coronavirus test results.

Adrian Mason, from Colwyn Bay Town Council, said he has never tested for the virus and cannot understand how his mobile number was obtained.

The test results came in separate batches across a week and included names and dates of birth.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it will investigate.

Mr Mason, who represents Rhiw on the town council and is also a lawyer, said: "People trust the NHS with their information, you expect confidentiality.

"If I am getting information like this, who else is?"

He reported the breach to his local MP David Jones, and both are now calling for an inquiry.

"It's a matter of public interest," said Mr Mason.

"If they are sending these message to me, are they not sending them to those who are waiting for them?

"One of the results was for a one day old baby and his father, that was the worst."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Everyone who tests positive is contacted directly and informed of their results either by text or email."

They said the department will investigate the issue.

Mr Mason says he is yet to be contacted directly by the Department of Health and Social Care or the Information Commissioner's office, which has also been made aware of the error.