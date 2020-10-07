Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been urged to be vaccinated against flu this year as coronavirus cases rise

Some GP surgeries and pharmacies are running short of flu jabs due to "supply issues" across Wales, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said the supply shortage was not nationwide but added he was "not sure" if there were enough jabs for all people over-50 in Wales.

Mr Gething said all over-65s and those with underlying health conditions would have access to the vaccine.

The Welsh Government said demand was 10 times higher than in September 2019.

The age of eligibility for the free flu vaccine in Wales was lowered from 65 to 50 in July.

Mr Gething said: "There are some supply issues. Some suppliers are releasing the vaccines in tranches, it'll affect different suppliers in different ways.

"Lots of people are getting vaccinated, there isn't a national supply shortage - that means that no-one can get their vaccine - but there is an issue about the scheduling of that vaccine supply. That's being worked through.

"We're not sure if there'll be enough for everyone over 50. What we're trying to do first is to make sure that people who are already entitled to a free flu jab, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions, to make sure we maximise supply for those."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was "not sure" if all over-50s would be able to receive a flu vaccine

The Welsh Government said in a statement that over-50s "will be vaccinated in a phased approach starting later this year".

It said there were 16,323 community flu vaccinations in Wales in September, compared to 1,652 in the same month in 2019.

Eligible people in Wales have been urged to get the flu vaccination ahead of the coming winter, with coronavirus cases also rising.

Mr Gething added: "Some of those eligible for a flu vaccine may have to wait longer than usual to secure an appointment, but I would like to reassure everyone that sufficient stocks are available for those recommended the vaccine."

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Image copyright Getty Images

Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine this year include: