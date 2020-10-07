Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crew member had been on a ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead

A body has been found after a crew member on a ferry crossing between Wales and Ireland went missing.

North Wales Police said a member of the public found a man's body on the shore near Ynys y Fydlyn on Anglesey at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised at about 21:00 on Monday on the Irish Ferries crossing between Dublin and Holyhead.

The body has yet to be formally identified, but police said the man's family had been informed.

A large search operation for the crew member had been carried out but was abandoned on Tuesday.