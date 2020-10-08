Covid: Testing centre worker contracts coronavirus
- Published
A member of staff at a Covid-19 drive-through testing centre has tested positive for the virus.
Staff at the Builder Street centre in Llandudno, Conwy county, have been told to self-isolate and the site was closed for "deep cleaning" on Tuesday.
The worker reported symptoms last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands.
A reserve team was deployed and the site reopened as normal, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
The number of staff who have been told to self-isolate has not yet been confirmed.
The DHSC said: "A member of staff reported having symptoms and has since tested positive.
"The positive test has been reported in the appropriate way."
The Welsh Government said the UK government was responsible for the centre, which is managed by private firm Deloitte.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's executive director of public health, Teresa Owen, said: "Our North Wales Test, Track, Protect service is available to provide advice and support if needed.
"National guidelines on correct use of PPE are in place to keep both staff and patients safe, whether at health board run sites or sites provided by other providers."
Conwy council has also been approached for comment about the infection.