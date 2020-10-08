Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pubs in Wales have been asked to provide table service only

The transmission of coronavirus in pubs and restaurants is an "ongoing concern", Public Health Wales has said.

Dr Giri Shankar, PHW's incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak, spoke out after it was announced new rules will see all pubs and restaurants across central Scotland closed.

They will be able to open in other parts of Scotland - but can only serve alcohol outdoors.

Currently pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales stop serving alcohol at 22:00.

Restrictions are to be further tightened in parts of England early next week, with the closure of bars and restaurants a possibility, the BBC has been told.

Dr Shankar told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers: "At the moment there still is a concern about ongoing community transmission and not just pubs but all of the hospitality premises are high risk - where such interactions happen are a continuing concern."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs in Wales currently have to stop serving alcohol at 22:00

He added: "It's a matter of risk assessment - we continue to introduce restrictions on the basis that they will themselves be making enough impact to get the cases down.

"As we monitor the progress, if there is evidence of insufficient progress and if there is evidence of additional cases coming from other locations then more needs to be done."

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes were ordered to close in March to try and stop the spread of the virus.

On 13 July they were allowed to reopen to outdoor customers and were allowed to have customers indoors from 3 August.

On 24 September businesses were told they must stop serving alcohol at 22:00 every night following a rose in coronavirus cases.