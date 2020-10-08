Image copyright Google Image caption The baby's mother was crossing the road outside the Asda store in Wrexham town centre

A baby has been seriously injured after a car hit a pram outside a supermarket.

The baby's mother was crossing the road outside the Asda store in Wrexham town centre when a vehicle "clipped" the pram on Wednesday.

A small white hatchback car is being sought after the incident at about 10:45 BST, which left the child with a "serious injury" police said.

Police are appealing to "speak to the driver at the earliest opportunity" and urged witnesses to contact them.