BBC News

Covid cases: Welsh patients in hospital returns to June level

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe number of hospital patients being treated for confirmed Covid is now at June levels

The number of patients in hospital beds in Wales with confirmed Covid-19 are at the highest since June.

There are now 473 patients being treated for suspected or confirmed coronavirus in hospital, including 46 who are recovering.

NHS data shows 28 of those individuals need intensive care on ventilators - down by six over the week.

A third of the Covid patients are in hospitals in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board region.

There are 260 patients being treated in Welsh hospitals with confirmed Covid, which is the highest number since 18 June.

Covid-19: Ventilated Beds in use in Wales. . Number of invasive ventilated beds being used in Welsh hospitals by patients with Covid-19 Up until 6 October, 2020.

The area covers Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.

Merthyr still has the highest rate of infection in Wales, at more than 220 cases per 100,000 of the population.

  • 'Difficult winter' ahead for Wales
  • Reasonable excuse? When you can break local lockdown
  • What do the stats on Covid tell us in Wales?

RCT has the second highest rate at 177 cases per 100,000.

In total, there are 157 patients from the region in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations. Suspected, confirmed and recovering patients by day. Hospitalisations in Wales and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board for all Covid-19 patients, confirmed, suspected and recovering between 1 April and 06 October 2020 Between 1 April and 6 October, 2020.

The latest report on Covid patients comes as health officials in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg board confirmed 26 patients have now died in three hospitals, during outbreaks of the infection on wards.

There have been 129 cases alone at Llantrisant's Royal Glamorgan Hospital, with 24 deaths.

Two patients have also died at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr and the Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThere have been 24 Covid deaths a the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in the lasted outbreak on its wards

Medical director Nick Lyons said the health board was closely monitoring the cases in conjunction with Public Health Wales.

"The safety of our patients and staff remains our first priority and immediate measures to contain the spread of the virus have been put in place.

"We are taking the outbreaks extremely seriously and the stringent and robust mitigating actions which have been taken across our sites are being closely observed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations. Suspected, confirmed and recovering patients. Covid-19 hospitalisations in Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale and Betsi Cadwaladwr health boards between 1 April and 6 October, 2020 for all confirmed, suspected and recovering cases Between 1 April &amp; 6 October, 2020.

Across Wales, there are now an average of 78 patients every day being hospitalised due to coronavirus, up from 73 in the previous week.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Three more deaths linked to Cwm Taf Morgannwg hospital outbreaks

    Published
    3 hours ago

  • Covid in Wales: How many cases and deaths have there been?

    Published
    3 hours ago

  • Covid deaths three times higher than flu and pneumonia

    Published
    2 hours ago

  • Covid-19: First 'Lighthouse lab' opens in Newport

    Published
    7 hours ago