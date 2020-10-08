Barry Bennell: 'My anger over jailed paedophile football coach'
A victim of paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has spoken of his "anger and guilt" over the abuse he suffered.
Matthew Monaghan, from Gwynedd, was raped by the ex-Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout as a boy.
Bennell, 66, is serving a 30-year sentence for 52 child sex offences.
At Chester Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Monaghan saw Bennell jailed for four more years for abusing him and another boy in the 1970s and 1980s.
Mr Monaghan waived his anonymity to speak about the the abuse he suffered when playing for Crewe Alexandra's youth team in the 1980s.
'It's over now'
Following the sentencing, Mr Monaghan - who was signed to Manchester United when he was 14 and played with Ryan Giggs and David Beckham - said it was a "massive relief" to face his abuser via video link in court and see him convicted without having to go through a trial.
"I could see him, he could see me. That's good enough for me. It just helps close that door," he said.
"I don't have to think about it all the time now, every day. It's over now."
He said he had suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had panic attacks and nightmares.
"He took a lot of chances away from me - I think I had a decent chance of being a footballer.
"Seeing a Volvo car [the car Bennell drove] would give me a panic attack or set me off for two or three days... I couldn't get Barry Bennell out of my head.
"I've walked out of work when my head's not been right. Relationships... a lot of things over the years where I think maybe if that hadn't happened I'd have been alright."
Advice to other victims
Mr Monaghan added he had waived his anonymity so he could tell other victims: "Don't feel ashamed, don't feel guilt. It's not your fault. Speak to someone."
His mother, Peta Pollitt, from Pwllheli, said she felt "sick to the stomach" at seeing her son's abuser in court via video link.
"I'll never be satisfied... there'll never be enough justice for what he's done, not just to Matthew but to many young boys."