People living in Wales' first local lockdown area face at least another week of restrictions.

Caerphilly council says the rules will stay in place in the county after a rise in the rate of coronavirus cases.

Public Health Wales figures show 60.2 cases per 100,000 people in the area over the past seven days.

People have not been able to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education since 8 September.

Since then, local restrictions have been introduced in 14 more counties and the town of Llanelli.

"Last week, we were quietly confident that we were beginning to see 'light at the end of the tunnel', however, this week has been quite different," said council leader Philippa Marsden and chief executive Christina Harrhy, in a letter to the county's 181,000 residents.

"We have experienced an increased number of local incidents across all parts of the county borough, including a number of issues linked to private clubs."

The council chiefs said this was combined with a rise in hospital admissions, as the number of positive cases has risen.

There have been 109 new cases in the past seven days to 5 October, with 5.2 percent of all tests coming back positive for Covid-19.

Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Caerphilly, there have been 191 patients who needed hospital care for suspected or confirmed Covid, or to recover from the infection.

Those sort of figures have not been seen in the health board area since May, when the first wave of the pandemic in Wales had just reached its peak.

"Given the current situation, we do not have absolute confidence at this time that the virus is under control," added the council leaders.

The council said it was also facing issues with social distancing in the county.

"Our colleagues in Gwent Police have experienced an increase in the number of complaints relating to people gathering within households and outside groups," said the letter to residents.

"We fully appreciate how challenging this is for you.

"Many are desperate to see family members and friends. Business is also being affected but we ask that you stick with us.

"We can only do this if each and every one of us continue to play our part.

"None of us want to be in this position over Christmas, so we ask that you continue to think about what you do and how you do it."

Welsh ministers and health officials have said they will not consider lifting local lockdown restrictions until an area sees infection rates drop below 50 per 100,000 in a week.

Wales' chief medical officer Frank Atherton has said it is likely there will be rolling lockdowns over the autumn and winter, as coronavirus cases fluctuate.