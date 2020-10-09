Ferry worker who went missing in Irish Sea named

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crew member had been on a ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead

A crew member who died after going missing overboard on a ferry crossing between Wales and Ireland has been named as Radoslaw Szwarc from Poland.

The body of the 44-year-old was found by a member of the public on the Anglesey shore on Wednesday, two days after he went missing on an Irish Ferries service between Dublin and Holyhead.

An air and sea search covered 1,000 square nautical miles of the Irish Sea after the alarm was raised on Monday.

North Wales Police said his family had been told.

A HM Coastguard official said Mr Szwarc was last seen between 15:30 and 16:00 BST on Monday and was found to be missing during the voyage between Ireland and Wales.

Image copyright RNLI/VICKI OWENS Image caption Three RNLI lifeboat crews searched for almost 24 hours in the Irish Sea

Rescue teams, including a coastguard plane and helicopter and three lifeboat crews, began scouring the Irish Sea for him after he was reported missing at about 21:00 on Monday.

They searched until Tuesday afternoon before his body was found on the shore at Ynys y Fydlyn near Cemaes at about 11:00 on Wednesday.

Police said specialist officers were supporting Mr Szwarc's family and the coroner's office.