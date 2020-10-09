Queen's Birthday Honours: Coronavirus response MBEs
People who helped in the response to coronavirus in Wales have been honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
They include a consultant nurse who played a "pivotal role", even after being diagnosed herself, when Aneurin Bevan health board became the first in Wales to see a spike in cases.
A respiratory viruses expert and charity worker are also honoured.
In sport, former Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland is appointed CBE and captain Alun Wyn Jones becomes an OBE.
The Queen's Birthday Honours should have been announced in June, but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, 59-year-old Liz Waters, from Crickhowell, Powys, was helping to provide personal protective equipment and working "tirelessly" to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the Aneurin Bevan health board area.
Even after being diagnosed with the virus herself and having to self-isolate, she still helped co-ordinate efforts.
"My head has been in the NHS big time since March, tackling Covid," she said.
"It's a complete surprise and I'm absolutely delighted."
Describing the period working from home as the toughest during her 41 years in the NHS, she said she was delighted healthcare workers were being recognised for their efforts.
The health board's head of estates Neil Pearce, 53, from Newport, is also appointed MBE.
He is described as "always available at the end of the phone, ready to mobilise immediately, if required" and being responsible for significant changes, such as the conversion of operating theatres, creating around 90 intensive care beds.
In Corwen, around 100 hot meals have been delivered each week, with 260 people, mainly older and vulnerable, being supported by a charity.
The chief officer of South Denbighshire Community Partnership Margaret Sutherland, 61, also becomes an MBE.
She has helped set up a support phone line, a telephone befriending service, prescription collections and deliveries, shopping service and food deliveries for those living in food poverty.
Catherine Moore, 49, is a world-leading expert on respiratory viruses, who is helping to build information on the characteristics of the virus and its spread.
Dr Moore, who works for Public Health Wales and is based at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, recognised the significance of the new disease early in the pandemic.
She worked with international collaborators and helped bring reliable laboratory testing to Wales within a month of its recognition as a new virus.
Robin Ridley-Howe, 56, from Cardiff, is responsible for 10 microbiology laboratories across Wales.
His advice forms a major part of what Public Health Wales prepares for Welsh Government on the approach to the current phase of the pandemic.
The British Empire Medal has also been conferred on nine people for their part in the pandemic response.
These include Julie Cook from Aberdare, who works at a supermarket and was recognised for services to the community during the pandemic.
She helped ensure that a care home could get vital supplies of food.
After they struggled getting delivery slots, she took their shopping list each week and got everything ready for care home staff to pay and collect.
The 56-year-old, who has worked there for 21 years, said: ""I can't believe it.
"An elderly gentleman had said he wanted to write to Asda so say thank you for helping him, so when I heard I'd got an award I assumed it was something from Asda for that."
'Incredible friendships'
New Zealander Warren Gatland, 57, stepped down after 12 years in charge of Wales following the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
During his time in charge, Wales won four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams, as well as reaching the World Cup semi-finals twice.
"Rugby is a huge part of my life and has given me so much joy as a player, a father to a rugby-playing son and also as a coach," he said.
"It has also given me so many incredible friendships and experiences too."