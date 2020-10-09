Image copyright Google Image caption There have been 25 deaths and 135 cases at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant

Thirty people have now died with Covid-19 after outbreaks at three hospitals in south Wales.

Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant has seen 25 deaths and 135 cases.

There have been four deaths at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, while one person has died at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said a ward had been shut at Maesteg Hospital where there were fewer than five cases.

Officials said the term "outbreak" was used when two or more cases have been identified as having potentially been transmitted within a hospital setting.

There have been 18 coronavirus cases at Prince Charles Hospital and 16 at the Princess of Wales Hospital.

Cwm Taf medical director Dr Nick Lyons said: "We are taking this extremely seriously and the stringent and robust mitigating actions which have been taken across our sites are being closely observed.

"However, given the nature of coronavirus, there is an inevitable time delay in when we will see the positive impact of these measures.

"This is a very difficult time for everyone, and I would like to thank all of our staff who are continuing to work incredibly hard to deal with this challenging situation."