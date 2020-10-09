Image copyright Google Image caption The plans are part of the redevelopment of Guildford Crescent

Plans to restore an old canal dock feeder in Cardiff have been revealed as a way to tackle climate change.

Cardiff council wants to open up the Churchill Way canal dock feeder and restore the city centre waterway to manage rainwater more sustainably.

The plans are part of the wider redevelopment of the area around Guildford Crescent, which could soon be renamed Canal Quarter.

The council's One Planet strategy aims to make Cardiff carbon neutral by 2030.

The restoration plans come as part of several projects to reduce the city's emissions to net zero.

Other projects include city farms and planting more trees, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Growing food in Bute Park, installing drinking water fountains across the city and building zero-carbon homes and schools all feature in the plans.

Public consultation

Residents and businesses can have their say in a five-month public consultation which would start after the council's cabinet has voted on the plans on 15 October.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: "The need for change is right here, right now. Carrying on as we are is not a viable option. It's not sustainable. We are all going to have to think and act differently.

"The council will do everything it can to drive this agenda forward, but all of us as individuals now also need to look at how we live, and all of us need to start making choices about what legacy we want to leave for our children."

He added that any post-pandemic economic revival must be heavily focused on green technologies.