Covid: 'Pre-emptive strike' to screen Cardiff University students
- Published
Students at a hall of residence at Cardiff University will be tested over the weekend for coronavirus as part of a "pre-emptive strike".
It comes as the university confirmed 75 students tested positive for Covid.
College officials have written to residents at the Talybont South halls in the Maindy area of the city.
University bosses said the measures were an effort to "help control the spread of the virus" in the student population.
"I realise this news may be concerning both to other residents in Talybont and our students more generally," said Claire Morgan, the pro vice-chancellor for education and students.
"As such, I am keen for all students to be made aware of this increased testing, and to alert you on how we are managing the situation. "
She said the move followed an increase in positive tests and students self-isolating in the Talybont South site.
"We want to assure you this is a precautionary and preventative measure to better identify and help stop the spread of the virus, and alongside other measures we've put in place, to keep you safe," added Ms Morgan.
"This is not a 'lockdown' and applies to specific blocks or houses identified in Talybont South only."
The site can accommodate up to 1,250 students, and is part of the wider Talybont complex, which is the largest of the university's residences.
Latest figures from Public Health Wales show there were 143 Covid cases recorded in Cardiff on Thursday, giving the city a seven-day infection rate of 149 per 100,000 population.
The entire city remains under extended local lockdown restrictions.