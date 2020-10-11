Image copyright Google Maps

Teachers and pupils at two Denbighshire schools have been told to self-isolate after coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Sixty pupils and four members of staff at Ysgol Emmanuel, Rhyl, were affected after a case was linked to the school.

Meanwhile, 54 pupils and five staff at Ysgol Clawdd Offa, Prestatyn, will also have to isolate after a case was linked to the site.

Denbighshire council said both schools remained open and measures were in place to protect staff and pupils.

The council said it was working closely with the schools, Public Health Wales and NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect.

It said parents and guardians had been informed.

Those advised to self-isolate should book a coronavirus test if they develop a new or continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss of or change to sense of smell or taste, it added.

Earlier this month, 570 pupils and seven staff members at three other schools in the county were told to self-isolate after cases were confirmed.