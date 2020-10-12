Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bangor's cases appear to be associated with young people and its student population, officials have said

Discussions will take place later to decide whether to extend restrictions in a Welsh city to other parts of the surrounding county.

Bangor went into lockdown on Saturday evening after a significant cluster of cases, but no restrictions were imposed on the rest of Gwynedd.

About 16,000 people in eight council wards in Bangor cannot leave the area without a reasonable excuse.

Bangor was the 17th area of Wales to go under local lockdown.

Fifteen areas under lockdown are counties, with Bangor and Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, the only towns or cities with local restrictions imposed.

The Welsh Government and Gwynedd council will meet on Monday to decide whether to expand the area under lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Things have moved forwards in Carmarthenshire following the restrictions in Llanelli, so the situation is not without hope, because where we have taken action, there are some signs that it's making a difference.

"Is it making enough difference and will that difference be enough to stem the flow of people into our hospitals and into critical care beds? That's the more open question."