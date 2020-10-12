Image copyright Martin Cavaney Image caption Pembroke Castle had to close for a day while police dealt with the hoax substance

A former teacher has denied carrying out a Novichok hoax at Pembroke Castle following the Salisbury poisonings.

John ap Evans faces five charges of placing a substance or thing to induce belief that it is likely to be or contain a noxious substance or thing or create serious risk in July 2018.

A trial date for the 67-year-old from Pembroke has been set for 1 February.

Judge Paul Thomas QC recommended Mr Evans, who is representing himself, appoint a legal team.

Mr Evans is accused of carrying out the actions four months after Russian citizens Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018.