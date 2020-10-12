John ap Evans denies Novichok hoax at Pembroke castle
A former teacher has denied carrying out a Novichok hoax at Pembroke Castle following the Salisbury poisonings.
John ap Evans faces five charges of placing a substance or thing to induce belief that it is likely to be or contain a noxious substance or thing or create serious risk in July 2018.
A trial date for the 67-year-old from Pembroke has been set for 1 February.
Judge Paul Thomas QC recommended Mr Evans, who is representing himself, appoint a legal team.
Mr Evans is accused of carrying out the actions four months after Russian citizens Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018.