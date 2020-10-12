Image copyright Sea Trust Image caption Sea Trust Wales hopes Ocean Lab can help regenerate the north Pembrokeshire sea front

An aquarium's future has been secured after councillors in Pembrokeshire agreed to hand the building over to the trust that runs it rather than shut it.

Sea Trust Wales, which had faced eviction, will now take over Ocean Lab in Goodwick, near Fishguard.

Founder and chief executive Cliff Benson said it was "an important visitor attraction" and a focus for volunteer marine conservation projects.

He said the trust was also keen to help regenerate the area's seafront.

Sea Trust Wales was told in 2018 the building faced possible closure, with Pembrokeshire County Council saying it needed £250,000 of repairs.

Despite submitting a rescue plan, the trust learnt in 2019 it faced eviction, but pursued talks with council leaders to prevent that happening.

Council leaders have now backed the trust's takeover of the building, which will raise money from the sale of the premises and relieve them of responsibility for maintenance costs.

The trust will take over the premises with the help of a loan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Now that our future there is no longer in the balance, we can move forwards, attract funding and help to contribute to the post-Covid recovery of the twin towns [Goodwick and Fishguard] as well as the well-being of our people and marine wildlife," Mr Benson said.

"We are massively grateful for the help we have had from Pembrokeshire County Council and its officers.

"It's great to have some good news for our community in these difficult times."