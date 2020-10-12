Alun Owen: 'Colossal void' left by river death of father
The family of a man who was found dead in a river in north Wales have said his death would leave a "colossal void" in their lives.
Emergency services found 32-year-old Alun Owen's body in the river at Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, last Tuesday.
In a statement, his family said he was a father to twin girls Cet and Anni.
"No words could describe the pain of losing Al," the family said, adding they were "absolutely devastated" and "struggling to make sense" of it.
The Health and Safety Executive and North Wales Police said they were working together to establish what led to Mr Owen, an Openreach engineer, losing his life.
"He had the infectious ability to brighten even the darkest day and there is now a colossal void in [our] lives without him around," Mr Owen's family said.
He was the "soulmate" of wife Ceri, "doted on" Cet and Anni, was a "devoted son" to mother Cath and his late father Iolo, and was a "loyal and humorous" brother to Geth, Mei, Robs and Lowri, they added.
'Larger than life'
"Everyone who was fortunate to get to know Al soon realised he was a larger than life character with a wicked sense of humour - full of fun and energy with a happy-go-lucky approach to life," the statement continued.
"Helping people is what he loved doing and would often go out of his way to help anyone
"He was totally selfless, which is why he was dearly loved by his many friends and indeed within the community where he was more fondly known as 'Al Bonc'."
The family thanked emergency services for trying to save his life.