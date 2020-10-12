Image caption Ch Supt Mark Warrender (left) and Ch Supt Marc Budden (right) have both been suspended by Gwent Police since 2019

Prosecutors are to decide whether criminal charges should be brought against two high ranking officers in Gwent Police.

Ch Supt Mark Warrender and Ch Supt Marc Budden have been suspended since summer 2019.

They have been under investigation following an alleged sexual assault in Cardiff in June of that year.

One of the officers was suspended because of the alleged assault and the other is facing misconduct allegations.

Now, after a year-long investigation by Avon and Somerset Police, files are being sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to see if there is enough evidence for criminal charges to be brought.

The investigation has been managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is responsible for overseeing complaints against police forces in Wales and England.

The IOPC said: "The investigation carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, managed by the IOPC, into the conduct of senior Gwent Police officers associated with an event in Cardiff on 28 June last year has concluded.

"Since completion of the investigation in July this year, we have decided to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether any criminal charge should be brought against any officer.

"Relevant material, including the investigation report, is in the process of being sent to the CPS for their consideration."