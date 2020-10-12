BBC News

Snowdon: Lloyd Scott reaches peak in diving suit

Published
image copyrightLord's Taverners
image captionLloyd Scott takes climbed up the Llanberis Path

A fundraiser has completed a gruelling hike up Snowdon in a diving suit weighing 130lb (59kg) on the last leg of his Three Peaks challenge.

Lloyd Scott, 58, set off at 10:00 on Sunday and reached the peak at about 11:45 BST on Monday.

"If I had recced the peaks before I would have said it's not possible," he said.

He has so far raised more than £47,000 for the Lord's Taverners which supports disadvantaged and disabled children.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLloyd Scott's ascent of Snowdon started on Sunday morning

Mr Scott, from Theydon Bois, Essex, is no stranger to tough challenges having taken part in numerous charity events over 30 years, including completing the 2002 London Marathon in the deep-sea diving suit.

His pace meant he had to camp overnight with each ascent taking place over two days.

He has been consuming in excess of 5,000 calories each day, using high-energy drinks and food including pizza to keep his energy levels topped up.

But he has already lost about 1st (6kg) since starting the challenge in Scotland last weekend.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLloyd Scott at the summit of Scafell Pike, in the Lake District National Park

During the challenge the former professional goalkeeper and firefighter could only see a few feet in front of each step as his helmet prevented him from looking down, so he was guided by helpers.

image copyrightTom Warner
image captionLloyd Scott walked up Snowdon via the Llanberis Path

Support team member Tom Warner paid tribute to his gritty determination.

"He's as a hard as nails mentally," he said.

