Unemployment rate in Wales rises sharply to 3.8%
- Published
The rate of unemployment in Wales rose significantly between June and August to 3.8%, compared with 4.5% for the UK, according to official figures.
There were 15,000 more people counted as jobless compared with March to May.
The number of people employed in Wales in the three months to August was 37,000 fewer than the previous quarter.
The rate of working age people deemed "economically inactive" has climbed to 24.4% in Wales - the UK rate is 20.8%.
These are people not looking for work, normally because they are full-time carers or students, are on long-term sick or have taken early retirement.
The Office for National Statistics survey suggested there were 36,000 more people are in this bracket in Wales compared with the same period last year. It is the second highest rate of economic inactivity in the UK after Northern Ireland.
The UK unemployment rate stands at its highest level in over three years as the pandemic continues to hit jobs.
Earlier in the summer BBC Wales spoke to Owen Davies from Pill in Newport.
He lives with his 31-year-old partner Sarah Eddolls, who has asthma, and his parents, who both have health problems.
When Covid-19 hit, they began to shield and Owen and Sarah decided to quit their jobs to keep the family safe.
She had been working for an agency on a zero-hours contract, taking the food trolley around the wards of the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
He had been working for an agency as a call logger, supporting transport and sending work on to nurses and porters.
Six months on, Owen has managed to get a job, working night shifts at Amazon's regional distribution centre a few miles away, but Sarah is still unemployed. They both had been claiming Universal Credit but now that he is earning, she is no longer eligible and has no income herself.
She said she spends all day applying for "anything and everything", with no success so far - and companies have told her they are inundated with applications.