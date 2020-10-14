Covid: Circuit breakers 'doomed to fail', says disease expert
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
Circuit breaker lockdowns are "doomed to failure" and would bring "cost without benefit", according to an expert in communicable diseases.
The Welsh Government says there is a "growing consensus" for deeper lockdown measures over a short period of time.
This could include closing pubs and restaurants during half term.
But Dr Roland Salmon, former director of communicable diseases at Public Health Wales, said it will not suppress the virus.
A circuit break is a short, set period of maybe two or three weeks, where tighter restrictions are brought in to break the trajectory of coronavirus cases rising.
Dr Salmon said any short-term measures lasting between two and three weeks would not be long enough to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from households where people are infectious but do not show symptoms.
"I simply don't think a circuit breaker will work," he said.
"It won't work because even Sage (UK government Scientific Advisory Committee for Emergencies) in its consideration thought it would only delay matters, not supress the virus altogether."
He said whatever period was chosen for a circuit breaker, infectious people would still be released back into the community.
The retired epidemiologist, who led the response to the E-coli outbreak in south Wales in 2005, believes governments should "rethink the whole model" and focus more on shielding the most vulnerable sections of the community, rather than placing restrictions on those considered to be at lower risk.
"I think we should be shielding older people, shielding at-risk occupations and for track and trace the priority should be on those places we know the virus is transmitted, like hospitals, care homes, meat factories, prisons or even universities," he said.
"We need a rational approach that's so far been lacking."
Who's calling for circuit breakers?
The UK government's Scientific Advisory Committee (Sage) urged for the introduction of circuit breaker restrictions three weeks ago.
Last week the Scottish Government announced that pubs and restaurants would close across the central belt of the country for two weeks.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a short lockdown or "circuit breaker" to be introduced in England to bring the rising rate of coronavirus under control.
The Welsh Government says those measures are under consideration in Wales, and earlier this week First Minister Mark Drakeford called on Boris Johnson to convene a Cobra meeting so that all four UK nations could discuss them.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are actively considering the advice from Sage and our TAC (Technical Advisory Cell) group.
"There is a growing consensus we now need to introduce a different set of measures and actions to respond to the virus as it is spreading across Wales more quickly through the autumn and winter.
"A 'fire break' set of measures to control Covid-19, similar to that described in the Sage papers, is under consideration in Wales, and will be implemented if we need to."