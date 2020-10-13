Covid outbreak at Swansea's Morriston Hospital
- Published
A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a fifth hospital in Wales.
Swansea Bay health board said 10 patients and five staff had tested positive at Morriston Hospital in the past few days.
The health board said most cases were connected to cardiac services and announced a temporary suspension of routine cardiac surgery.
At the city's other hospital, Singleton, nine members of maternity staff had also tested positive.
But no patients had tested positive, and wards and beds were all open as normal, the health board added.
It comes after an outbreak was declared at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital on Monday.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board is also dealing with outbreaks at three of its hospitals - Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital.