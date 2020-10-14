Covid: Swansea potato buyer handed fine for journey
- Published
A man who travelled from Swansea to Pembrokeshire to buy sacks of potatoes has been has been fined for breaching Covid rules.
The 62-year-old was one of 14 people dealt with at Carmarthenshire Magistrates' Court in Llanelli on Tuesday for coronavirus breaches.
Other cases included a party-goer, a driver "out for a spin" and a women who refused to remove others from her home.
The potato buyer, among 14 fined, was ordered to pay £237.
All were caught by Dyfed-Powys Police between March and May.
Some of those ordered to pay £811 included:
- Man, 27, of Wirral, Merseyside, caught at a party in Newton, Powys
- Swansea woman, 22, who said she "just came out for a spin" on the A40 in Carmarthen
- An 18-year-old man from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, who twice refused a police officer's instruction to go home when he was with a group of other men
- A 38-year-old Wirral man who went "out for a drive" to Welshpool, Powys.
- A 29-year-old Milford Haven woman who refused a police officer's order to remove people from her home
Those also told to pay £237 included:
- A woman, 45, who left her West Midlands home to visit beaches in Borth and Clarach Bay in Ceredigion
- A 20-year-old man from Brecon, Powys, who was told on four consecutive days he was away from his home in the town "without reasonable excuse"
The 14 defendants were ordered to pay a total of £9,060, made up of £7,080 in fines, £1,190 costs, and £790 in victim surcharge.