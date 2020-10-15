Snowdonia visitor pass scheme 'to curb parking chaos'
- Published
There are plans for Snowdonia visitors to use passes to curb parking chaos and boost the local economy, according to Snowdonia National Park Authority (SNPA) officers.
It would see visitors use larger park and ride sites, zero carbon buses and transport links via time-specific passes.
Meanwhile parking would be largely removed in the inner areas of Snowdon.
The SNPA will consult the local community about the plans before 2021.
Speaking at Conwy council's economy and place scrutiny committee, Angela Jones, SNPA partnership manager, said the model was developed by looking at Austria.
"One of the most striking aspects of this project for us was that it had attracted young residents back to the area because of the potential for income entrepreneurship," she said, speaking of the Austrian scheme.
She added the long-term aim of the scheme, which has been worked on since 2018, was a zero carbon shuttle bus service to be operated in the area.
"Contributions by visitors would be considered" she said, which would go towards the visitor experience.
Tougher parking restrictions
The scheme has been influenced by the Austrian Alpine Pearls Network where accommodation, transport and access to the mountains is centred on hubs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was also suggested the new tougher restrictions on parking in the area for the plans could also be policed by a new body, rather than Conwy and Gwynedd councils who currently share the responsibility for enforcement.
Catrin Glyn, SNPA's partnership officer, said since lockdown restrictions eased they had seen a "difference" in visitor behaviour.
She said cars visiting the area at peak times "outstripped the amount of available parking" which had a "huge impact on communities, the environment and the visitor experience".
"We need to be a lot more radical in the area to change things," she said.
The park authority said it had already started discussions with Welsh Government and will need some investment from it at the start.
However, Ms Jones said the authority had come up with "plans that are quite sustainable" which depend on income from visitors.