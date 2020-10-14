Flintshire school holds party for pupils with lockdown birthdays
By Sarah Easedale
BBC News
- Published
A school in Flintshire has hosted a big birthday bash to make up for pupils' missed celebrations during lockdown.
Children at Ysgol y Llan in Whitford, spent the day doing fun activities and watching celebrity video messages, including from Baroness Grey-Thompson and rugby international Josh Adams.
Teacher Nathan Williams came up with the idea to give children a boost after the difficulties of the pandemic.
At least 50 children at the primary school have had birthdays in lockdown.
Mr Williams, who teaches Years 4 and 5, said the children had been "absolutely amazing" throughout the pandemic.
"They've shown so much resilience so we wanted a nice party as a big thank you to them," he said.
The children exchanged birthday cards they had made for one another in the run up to the party, played games like musical statues and did treasure hunts in the school grounds.
Year 6 pupil Iyla said it had been "the best day in school ever" and explained it made up for missing out on the chance for a big party when it was her own birthday in June.
"We have been doing lots of fun things like a treasure hunt… we made gingerbread and we made hats and later… we are decorating party bags," she said.
Freya, in Year 5, said she would not be able to have a party when she celebrates her birthday in a few weeks.
"This is a good idea because most children in the class had their birthday in lockdown, they just had their family, maybe one or two friends," she said.
Ysgol y Llan's head teacher Bryan Griffiths said the children had had a great return to school, but teachers were aware some may have fears and anxieties.
"It's these little things… for the children that can be a big thing for them, we thought it would be a lovely idea to have everyone together and have one big celebration for everyone involved.
"Uncertain times, but the children are all feeling safe and happy in school."