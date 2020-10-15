Covid-19: Number of students isolating quadruples in a week
The number of students told to isolate following Covid-19 cases at Cardiff University has quadrupled in a week.
On Thursday the university said 1,983 students were in isolation - up from 510 this time last week.
It also said a further 73 students had tested positive on Wednesday. Last week a total of 251 of its students tested positive for the virus.
Of those in isolation, 243 have reported symptoms and 1,287 are close contacts without symptoms.
On 29 September six out of eight Welsh universities told BBC Wales they had seen confirmed cases of Covid-19.
At that time, when asked how many students had tested positive, Swansea University said 32, Aberystwyth University said 12, Bangor University said six, Cardiff Metropolitan University said three, Glyndwr University in Wrexham said it had two and University of South Wales said one.