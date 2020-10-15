Football and dementia: Alan Jarvis' death 'caused by heading balls'
A former Wales international footballer died from dementia linked to repeatedly heading the ball, a inquest has head.
Alan Jarvis played for Everton and Hull City in the 1960s and 1970s, winning three caps for his country.
The 76-year-old, who had dementia, died at a nursing home in Mold, Flintshire, in December.
On Thursday coroner John Gittins concluded former midfielder Mr Jarvis died from Alzheimer's "caused by his occupation".
Mr Jarvis played for Wales against England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, earning his other caps against Scotland and Northern Ireland.
His family had arranged to have his brain donated to researchers at the University of Glasgow after his death after fears that repeatedly heading the ball had caused his speech to deteriorate and his behaviour to change.
The footballer signed to play for Everton when he was 17, and was transferred to Hull City and then Mansfield Town, before retiring at the age of 30 and working as a quantity surveyor until he retired.
The Ruthin inquest heard how Mr Jarvis' wife Dilys said he had been a "very kind man", but in 2006 his behaviour started to change, and in 2012 he went into full-time care.
"He was easy-going but because of his condition would shout and hit me," the statement read.
"I think the head injuries coupled with heading those heavy leather balls constantly contributed greatly to his death.
"He was a very kind person, always helping people. We miss him."
Dr William Stuart, a consultant neuropathologist who studied Mr Jarvis' brain, said mortality with Alzheimer's disease was five times higher in former professional footballers than the general population.
"The complex pathologies in Mr Jarvis' case is consistent with observations of neuro degenerative disease in former contact sport athletes," he said in a report.
Dr Stewart's research featured in the 2018 BBC documentary Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me.
Mr Gittins reached a conclusion of death from an industrial disease.
He said: "I am not saying playing football always causes dementia but, on the balance of probabilities in Mr Jarvis' case, his previous occupational history has been a factor in his neuro generative functioning and had led to Alzheimer's disease.
"It is a result of his occupation."